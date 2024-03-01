01.03.2024 18:53:52

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

01-March-2024 / 17:53 GMT/BST

 

Annual Financial Report

 

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

 

 

Dublin and London | 1 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc (‘Dalata’ or the ‘Group’), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed online at:

 

https://dalatahotelgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04-2023-12-31-T01.xhtml

 

 

The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

 

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

 

 https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

 Dalata Hotel Group plc 

smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 Sean McKeon,

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 307235
EQS News ID: 1849927

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

