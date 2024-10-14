|
14.10.2024 17:15:08
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Conclusion of Buy-back Programme
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), announces that on 14 October 2024, it concluded the €30 million share buy-back programme announced on 04 September 2024. In aggregate, during the course of the buy-back programme the Company repurchased 7,353,210 Ordinary Shares at a VWAP of €4.0799 per share.
Total voting rights
Following settlement of all buy-back purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 217,076,950 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 217,076,950. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 57 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,258 rooms and a pipeline of over 700 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of €302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|352804
|EQS News ID:
|2008113
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
14.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
14.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Refinancing to Fuel Growth (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
03.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
03.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC
|3,79
|0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX mit höchstem Schlusskurs aller Zeiten -- Allzeithochs bei Dow und S&P 500 -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag tiefer, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte und neue Rekorde erreichte. Die US-Börsen schlossen teils auf neuen Rekorden. In Asien fanden die Börsen zum Wochenbeginn keine gemeinsame Richtung.