Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme

Conclusion of Buy-back Programme

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), announces that on 14 October 2024, it concluded the €30 million share buy-back programme announced on 04 September 2024. In aggregate, during the course of the buy-back programme the Company repurchased 7,353,210 Ordinary Shares at a VWAP of €4.0799 per share.

Total voting rights

Following settlement of all buy-back purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 217,076,950 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 217,076,950. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

Contacts

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 57 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,258 rooms and a pipeline of over 700 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of €302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com