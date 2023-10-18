|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
18-Oct-2023 / 16:16 GMT/BST
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Carol Phelan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification
Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. Purchase of shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
€4.16
|
179
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
179
€744.64
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through
the reinvestment of the interim dividend
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dermot Crowley
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification
Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. Purchase of shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
€4.16
|
44
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
44
€183.04
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through
the reinvestment of the interim dividend
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Des McCann
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification
Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. Purchase of shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
€4.16
|
139
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
139
€578.24
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through
the reinvestment of the interim dividend
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Shane Casserly
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Corporate Development Director
|
b)
|
Initial Notification
Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. Purchase of shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
€4.16
|
44
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
44
€183.04
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through
the reinvestment of the interim dividend
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sean McKeon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
|
b)
|
Initial Notification
Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. Purchase of shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
€4.16
|
65
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
65
€269.67
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through
the reinvestment of the interim dividend
