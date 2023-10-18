Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*



18-Oct-2023 / 16:16 GMT/BST



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carol Phelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €4.16 179 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 179 €744.64 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dermot Crowley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €4.16 44 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 44 €183.04 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Des McCann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €4.16 139 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 139 €578.24 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Casserly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Development Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €4.16 44 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 44 €183.04 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sean McKeon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €4.16 65 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 65 €269.67 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend

