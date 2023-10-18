18.10.2023 17:16:50

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
18-Oct-2023 / 16:16 GMT/BST

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Carol Phelan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

1. Purchase of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

€4.16

179

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

179

€744.64

e)

Date of the transaction

1.  2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through

the reinvestment of the interim dividend
 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

1. Purchase of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

€4.16

44

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

44

€183.04

e)

Date of the transaction

1.  2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through

the reinvestment of the interim dividend
 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Des McCann

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial Notification

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

1. Purchase of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

€4.16

139

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

139

€578.24

e)

Date of the transaction

1.  2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through

the reinvestment of the interim dividend
 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Shane Casserly

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Corporate Development Director

b)

Initial Notification

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

1. Purchase of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

€4.16

44

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

44

€183.04

e)

Date of the transaction

1.  2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through

the reinvestment of the interim dividend
 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sean McKeon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance

b)

Initial Notification

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

1. Purchase of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

€4.16

65

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

65

€269.67

e)

Date of the transaction

1.  2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through

the reinvestment of the interim dividend

 


Nachrichten