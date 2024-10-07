Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*



07-Oct-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carol Phelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.11 5787 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 5787 Option price of €3.11 per share e) Date of the transaction 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dermot Crowley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.11 5787 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 5787 Option price of €3.11 per share e) Date of the transaction 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Casserly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Development Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.11 5787 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 5787 Option price of €3.11 per share e) Date of the transaction 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sean McKeon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.11 5787 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 5787 Option price of €3.11 per share e) Date of the transaction 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Des McCann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.11 5787 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 5787 Option price of €3.11 per share e) Date of the transaction 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information

