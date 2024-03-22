

Dalata Hotel Group PLC

Establishment of an Employee Benefit Trust

Dublin and London | 22 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc (‘Dalata’ or the ‘Company’), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that it has established an Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT"). The EBT will be for the benefit of current and future employees. Existing Long Term Incentive plan arrangements may be satisfied by the newly established EBT.

The EBT will act independently of the Company, managed by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, and may periodically make market purchases of ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in order to, among other things, satisfy future option exercises of vested options granted pursuant to the Company's share option scheme.

To this end, the EBT has completed on the 21st March 2023, the acquisition of 1,093,600 million Ordinary Shares to fulfil the exercise of vested options under the 2021 LTIP Award under the Company’s share option scheme.

