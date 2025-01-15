Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*



15-Jan-2025 / 13:58 GMT/BST



Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Janus Henderson Group plc City and country of registered office (if applicable): St Helier, Jersey 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13 January 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 14 January 2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Below 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.88% 0.00% 2.88% 212,292,232 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.01% 0.00% 3.01% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJMZDW83 6,119,722 2.88% SUBTOTAL A 6,119,722 2.88% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Janus Henderson Group plc 2.88% 0.00% 2.88% Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited 2.88% 0.00% 2.88% Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 2.88% 0.00% 2.88% 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE on 14 January 2025 Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant issuer) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Janus Henderson Group plc Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE E-Mail HGIThresholdDisclosures@janushenderson.com Phone number / Fax number +44 207 818 3064 Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) John Baker B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Contact address E-Mail Phone number / Fax number Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) C: Additional information:

