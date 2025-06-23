Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*



23-Jun-2025 / 13:32 GMT/BST



Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)ii 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Bank of America Corporation City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, DE, United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 19/06/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 20/06/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.766% 1.827% 3.593% 211,483,988 Position of previous notification (if applicable) n/a n/a n/a 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJMZDW83 n/a 3,733,702 n/a 1.766% SUBTOTAL A n/a 3,733,702 n/a 1.766% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 2,422 0.001% SUBTOTAL B.1 2,422 0.001% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 15/02/2028 n/a Cash 195,314 0.092% Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 108,030 0.051% Swaps 30/01/2026 n/a Cash 3,490 0.002% Swaps 06/01/2026 n/a Cash 1,476,000 0.698% Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 2,066,000 0.977% Swaps 31/03/2026 n/a Cash 10,864 0.005% Swaps 31/12/2025 n/a Cash 1,779 0.001% Swaps 07/05/2030 n/a Cash 2 0.000% Swaps 20/07/2026 n/a Cash 252 0.000% SUBTOTAL B.2 3,861,731 1.826% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation NB Holdings Corporation BAC North America Holding Company Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation NB Holdings Corporation BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited Merrill Lynch International 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional information xvi: Done at United Kingdom on 20th June 2025.

