22.10.2024 08:00:13

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

22-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 21 October 2024, it purchased a total of 88,552 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

21/10/2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

88,552

Lowest price paid per share (€):

4.25

Highest price paid per share (€):

4.33

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

 4.2640

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,590,292 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,590,292 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

  

 

937

4.3300

08:23:04

1J4X9Z6DE

Euronext Dublin

 

1,895

4.3150

09:35:59

1J4X9Z8DD

Euronext Dublin

 

53

4.3150

09:38:47

1J4X9Z8EM

Euronext Dublin

 

604

4.3100

10:00:06

1J4X9Z8RL

Euronext Dublin

 

335

4.3100

10:00:06

1J4X9Z8RS

Euronext Dublin

 

372

4.3050

10:00:06

1J4X9Z8RR

Euronext Dublin

 

1,524

4.3100

10:21:34

1J4X9Z96E

Euronext Dublin

 

231

4.3000

10:27:58

1J4X9Z9EL

Euronext Dublin

 

3,397

4.2900

10:28:11

1J4X9Z9ES

Euronext Dublin

 

231

4.2900

10:44:31

1J4X9Z9UU

Euronext Dublin

 

2,350

4.2800

11:04:49

1J4X9ZA5R

Euronext Dublin

 

114

4.2750

13:19:31

1J4X9ZBYI

Euronext Dublin

 

336

4.2750

13:19:31

1J4X9ZBYJ

Euronext Dublin

 

3,681

4.2850

14:19:58

1J4X9ZDDE

Euronext Dublin

 

1,317

4.2800

14:19:58

1J4X9ZDDH

Euronext Dublin

 

1,742

4.2750

14:20:02

1J4X9ZDDL

Euronext Dublin

 

1,572

4.2500

14:59:55

1J4X9ZEW2

Euronext Dublin

 

4,216

4.2550

15:45:18

1J4X9ZG9D

Euronext Dublin

 

784

4.2550

15:45:18

1J4X9ZG9C

Euronext Dublin

 

412

4.2550

15:45:18

1J4X9ZG9E

Euronext Dublin

 

896

4.2550

15:45:18

1J4X9ZG9F

Euronext Dublin

 

2,421

4.2550

15:45:18

1J4X9ZG9G

Euronext Dublin

 

6,482

4.2600

15:46:47

1J4X9ZGCG

Euronext Dublin

 

5,381

4.2600

15:46:47

1J4X9ZGCH

Euronext Dublin

 

5,644

4.2600

15:46:47

1J4X9ZGCF

Euronext Dublin

 

235

4.2700

15:53:12

1J4X9ZGIZ

Euronext Dublin

 

235

4.2700

15:53:12

1J4X9ZGJ0

Euronext Dublin

 

235

4.2700

15:53:12

1J4X9ZGJ1

Euronext Dublin

 

6,037

4.2550

16:06:19

1J4X9ZH1H

Euronext Dublin

 

6,025

4.2550

16:06:19

1J4X9ZH1J

Euronext Dublin

 

6,031

4.2550

16:06:19

1J4X9ZH1I

Euronext Dublin

 

1,126

4.2550

16:06:20

1J4X9ZH1M

Euronext Dublin

 

1,750

4.2550

16:06:20

1J4X9ZH1L

Euronext Dublin

 

3,180

4.2550

16:06:20

1J4X9ZH1N

Euronext Dublin

 

1,100

4.2550

16:06:20

1J4X9ZH1O

Euronext Dublin

 

4,953

4.2550

16:06:20

1J4X9ZH1P

Euronext Dublin

 

6,064

4.2550

16:06:20

1J4X9ZH1Q

Euronext Dublin

 

540

4.2500

16:10:52

1J4X9ZH72

Euronext Dublin

 

540

4.2500

16:10:52

1J4X9ZH74

Euronext Dublin

 

398

4.2500

16:10:52

1J4X9ZH73

Euronext Dublin

 

1,582

4.2500

16:10:52

1J4X9ZH75

Euronext Dublin

 

834

4.2500

16:10:52

1J4X9ZH76

Euronext Dublin

 

366

4.2550

16:14:50

1J4X9ZHDS

Euronext Dublin

 

394

4.2550

16:15:05

1J4X9ZHEM

Euronext Dublin

 
           

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: POS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 354190
EQS News ID: 2012907

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

