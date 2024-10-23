23.10.2024 08:00:21

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, it purchased a total of 122,764 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

22/10/2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

122,764

Lowest price paid per share (€):

4.24

Highest price paid per share (€):

4.30

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

4.2807

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,467,528 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,467,528. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

  

 

1,048

4.2400

08:05:38

1J4X9ZKCQ

Euronext Dublin

 

208

4.2400

08:05:38

1J4X9ZKCR

Euronext Dublin

 

1,085

4.2550

08:20:00

1J4X9ZKR0

Euronext Dublin

 

290

4.2500

08:20:00

1J4X9ZKR1

Euronext Dublin

 

500

4.2550

08:20:00

1J4X9ZKR2

Euronext Dublin

 

813

4.2400

08:47:36

1J4X9ZLE1

Euronext Dublin

 

1,750

4.2450

11:56:35

1J4X9ZP7S

Euronext Dublin

 

5,722

4.2450

11:56:35

1J4X9ZP7Q

Euronext Dublin

 

3,400

4.2450

11:56:37

1J4X9ZP81

Euronext Dublin

 

6,744

4.2450

11:56:37

1J4X9ZP82

Euronext Dublin

 

558

4.2350

11:58:15

1J4X9ZP96

Euronext Dublin

 

3,734

4.2350

11:58:15

1J4X9ZP97

Euronext Dublin

 

575

4.2350

11:58:15

1J4X9ZP99

Euronext Dublin

 

2,683

4.2350

11:58:15

1J4X9ZP98

Euronext Dublin

 

3,365

4.2350

11:58:15

1J4X9ZP9A

Euronext Dublin

 

236

4.2350

11:58:15

1J4X9ZP9B

Euronext Dublin

 

6,416

4.2600

12:02:02

1J4X9ZPCX

Euronext Dublin

 

847

4.2600

12:02:08

1J4X9ZPD4

Euronext Dublin

 

484

4.2600

12:02:08

1J4X9ZPD5

Euronext Dublin

 

649

4.2500

13:17:27

1J4X9ZQMA

Euronext Dublin

 

500

4.2600

13:48:11

1J4X9ZR1W

Euronext Dublin

 

302

4.2600

13:59:47

1J4X9ZR8B

Euronext Dublin

 

237

4.2950

14:09:51

1J4X9ZRF8

Euronext Dublin

 

287

4.2900

14:21:25

1J4X9ZRQF

Euronext Dublin

 

948

4.2900

14:21:25

1J4X9ZRQG

Euronext Dublin

 

950

4.2900

14:21:25

1J4X9ZRQH

Euronext Dublin

 

2,578

4.3000

14:36:38

1J4X9ZSCF

Euronext Dublin

 

6,249

4.3000

14:36:38

1J4X9ZSCG

Euronext Dublin

 

6,699

4.3000

14:36:40

1J4X9ZSCM

Euronext Dublin

 

4,353

4.3000

14:36:40

1J4X9ZSCL

Euronext Dublin

 

4,839

4.3000

14:45:14

1J4X9ZSKJ

Euronext Dublin

 

6,397

4.3000

14:45:14

1J4X9ZSKI

Euronext Dublin

 

5,015

4.3000

14:45:17

1J4X9ZSKN

Euronext Dublin

 

802

4.3000

14:45:17

1J4X9ZSKP

Euronext Dublin

 

4,018

4.3000

14:58:08

1J4X9ZSYS

Euronext Dublin

 

3,735

4.3000

14:58:08

1J4X9ZSYT

Euronext Dublin

 

2,050

4.2950

15:05:23

1J4X9ZT67

Euronext Dublin

 

2,701

4.2950

15:05:23

1J4X9ZT68

Euronext Dublin

 

3,222

4.2950

15:25:35

1J4X9ZTVP

Euronext Dublin

 

1,100

4.2950

15:25:35

1J4X9ZTVQ

Euronext Dublin

 

957

4.2950

15:25:35

1J4X9ZTVR

Euronext Dublin

 

1,100

4.2950

15:25:35

1J4X9ZTVS

Euronext Dublin

 

214

4.2950

15:25:35

1J4X9ZTVT

Euronext Dublin

 

7,842

4.3000

15:44:16

1J4X9ZUAR

Euronext Dublin

 

4,525

4.3000

15:44:17

1J4X9ZUAU

Euronext Dublin

 

1,590

4.3000

15:55:44

1J4X9ZUJK

Euronext Dublin

 

5,180

4.3000

15:58:55

1J4X9ZUL8

Euronext Dublin

 

542

4.3000

15:58:56

1J4X9ZULB

Euronext Dublin

 

873

4.3000

15:58:56

1J4X9ZULC

Euronext Dublin

 

183

4.2900

16:00:30

1J4X9ZUMP

Euronext Dublin

 

549

4.2900

16:00:30

1J4X9ZUMQ

Euronext Dublin

 

736

4.2950

16:09:56

1J4X9ZUZS

Euronext Dublin

 

384

4.2950

16:09:56

1J4X9ZUZT

Euronext Dublin

 
           

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: POS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 354468
EQS News ID: 2013855

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

