Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, it purchased a total of 95,337 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

23/10/2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

95,337

Lowest price paid per share (€):

4.28

Highest price paid per share (€):

4.32

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

 4.2844

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,372,191 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,372,191 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

  

 

898

4.3050

08:12:11

1J4X9ZY8H

Euronext Dublin

 

699

4.3050

08:17:11

1J4X9ZYDT

Euronext Dublin

 

303

4.3000

08:18:40

1J4X9ZYF6

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.3150

08:46:04

1J4X9ZYUP

Euronext Dublin

 

927

4.3200

08:53:45

1J4X9ZYZQ

Euronext Dublin

 

568

4.3200

09:11:26

1J4X9ZZAV

Euronext Dublin

 

359

4.3200

09:11:26

1J4X9ZZAW

Euronext Dublin

 

552

4.3100

09:42:17

1J4X9ZZVT

Euronext Dublin

 

2,211

4.3100

11:05:55

1J4XA01AR

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.3100

11:06:05

1J4XA01AT

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.3100

11:24:18

1J4XA01IY

Euronext Dublin

 

1,536

4.3050

12:09:36

1J4XA0269

Euronext Dublin

 

1,426

4.3000

12:40:28

1J4XA02I7

Euronext Dublin

 

588

4.2950

13:30:09

1J4XA037W

Euronext Dublin

 

300

4.2900

14:32:20

1J4XA04FD

Euronext Dublin

 

481

4.2900

14:35:07

1J4XA04JE

Euronext Dublin

 

414

4.2900

14:35:07

1J4XA04JF

Euronext Dublin

 

350

4.2900

14:42:06

1J4XA04QU

Euronext Dublin

 

1,762

4.3000

14:55:26

1J4XA053S

Euronext Dublin

 

177

4.3000

14:55:26

1J4XA053T

Euronext Dublin

 

488

4.3000

15:00:55

1J4XA0578

Euronext Dublin

 

2,030

4.2950

15:06:51

1J4XA05B7

Euronext Dublin

 

1,863

4.2850

15:48:06

1J4XA06CJ

Euronext Dublin

 

737

4.2850

15:48:06

1J4XA06CK

Euronext Dublin

 

488

4.2800

15:48:50

1J4XA06DE

Euronext Dublin

 

331

4.2800

15:48:50

1J4XA06DF

Euronext Dublin

 

424

4.2750

16:00:42

1J4XA06WU

Euronext Dublin

 

461

4.2750

16:00:42

1J4XA06WV

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.2850

16:08:29

1J4XA0786

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.2850

16:08:29

1J4XA0787

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.2850

16:08:29

1J4XA0788

Euronext Dublin

 

1,240

4.2750

16:10:35

1J4XA07AB

Euronext Dublin

 

2,173

4.2750

16:10:35

1J4XA07AC

Euronext Dublin

 

2,173

4.2750

16:10:35

1J4XA07AD

Euronext Dublin

 

11,267

4.2750

16:10:35

1J4XA07AA

Euronext Dublin

 

10,399

4.2800

16:11:30

1J4XA07DO

Euronext Dublin

 

10,887

4.2800

16:11:30

1J4XA07DL

Euronext Dublin

 

10,483

4.2800

16:11:30

1J4XA07DN

Euronext Dublin

 

10,436

4.2800

16:11:30

1J4XA07DK

Euronext Dublin

 

5,546

4.2800

16:11:30

1J4XA07DR

Euronext Dublin

 

328

4.2900

16:11:51

1J4XA07EO

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.2900

16:12:01

1J4XA07EU

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.2900

16:12:01

1J4XA07ET

Euronext Dublin

 

400

4.2950

16:15:33

1J4XA07MU

Euronext Dublin

 

400

4.2950

16:15:33

1J4XA07MV

Euronext Dublin

 

400

4.2950

16:15:33

1J4XA07MW

Euronext Dublin

 

3,480

4.2900

16:15:34

1J4XA07MX

Euronext Dublin

 

3,480

4.2900

16:15:34

1J4XA07MY

Euronext Dublin

 
           

 


