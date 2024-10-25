25.10.2024 08:00:07

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
25-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 24 October 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

24/10/2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

140,000

Lowest price paid per share (€):

4.27

Highest price paid per share (€):

4.33

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

 4.2947

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,232,191 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,232,191 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

  

 

919

4.3100

08:23:25

1J4XA0BXO

Euronext Dublin

 

4,249

4.3300

09:37:50

1J4XA0DYS

Euronext Dublin

 

8,888

4.3200

09:47:06

1J4XA0E54

Euronext Dublin

 

308

4.3200

09:47:08

1J4XA0E56

Euronext Dublin

 

231

4.3250

09:47:26

1J4XA0E5B

Euronext Dublin

 

244

4.3200

09:59:31

1J4XA0EAP

Euronext Dublin

 

4,843

4.3100

10:51:47

1J4XA0F7D

Euronext Dublin

 

120

4.3000

10:51:49

1J4XA0F7K

Euronext Dublin

 

8,171

4.3000

10:58:58

1J4XA0FCW

Euronext Dublin

 

922

4.3000

10:58:58

1J4XA0FCZ

Euronext Dublin

 

2,184

4.3000

11:02:02

1J4XA0FFL

Euronext Dublin

 

3,270

4.3000

11:02:02

1J4XA0FFM

Euronext Dublin

 

2,230

4.3000

11:13:39

1J4XA0FKR

Euronext Dublin

 

1,249

4.3000

11:15:08

1J4XA0FL1

Euronext Dublin

 

2,975

4.3000

12:26:42

1J4XA0GGU

Euronext Dublin

 

2,266

4.3000

12:26:42

1J4XA0GGX

Euronext Dublin

 

277

4.2900

12:58:12

1J4XA0GU2

Euronext Dublin

 

16

4.2900

12:58:15

1J4XA0GU3

Euronext Dublin

 

1,072

4.3000

14:09:08

1J4XA0HZ0

Euronext Dublin

 

4,620

4.3000

14:09:08

1J4XA0HZ1

Euronext Dublin

 

5,229

4.3000

14:09:10

1J4XA0HZ6

Euronext Dublin

 

6,311

4.3000

14:09:10

1J4XA0HZ5

Euronext Dublin

 

262

4.3000

14:09:16

1J4XA0HZ9

Euronext Dublin

 

35

4.3000

14:09:16

1J4XA0HZA

Euronext Dublin

 

156

4.3000

14:09:18

1J4XA0HZB

Euronext Dublin

 

71

4.3000

14:09:18

1J4XA0HZC

Euronext Dublin

 

859

4.2950

14:13:12

1J4XA0I1Z

Euronext Dublin

 

4,400

4.2950

14:13:12

1J4XA0I20

Euronext Dublin

 

593

4.2950

14:13:12

1J4XA0I21

Euronext Dublin

 

5,601

4.2950

14:13:12

1J4XA0I22

Euronext Dublin

 

233

4.2900

14:19:09

1J4XA0I5W

Euronext Dublin

 

65

4.2900

14:19:09

1J4XA0I5X

Euronext Dublin

 

118

4.2900

14:19:10

1J4XA0I5Y

Euronext Dublin

 

28

4.2900

14:19:14

1J4XA0I5Z

Euronext Dublin

 

1,961

4.2900

14:56:10

1J4XA0JI2

Euronext Dublin

 

1,041

4.2900

14:56:10

1J4XA0JI3

Euronext Dublin

 

3,639

4.2900

14:56:12

1J4XA0JI5

Euronext Dublin

 

6,984

4.2900

14:56:12

1J4XA0JI8

Euronext Dublin

 

233

4.2800

14:58:25

1J4XA0JKC

Euronext Dublin

 

233

4.2800

14:58:25

1J4XA0JKD

Euronext Dublin

 

233

4.2800

15:02:39

1J4XA0JOF

Euronext Dublin

 

70

4.2800

15:02:39

1J4XA0JOG

Euronext Dublin

 

86

4.2800

15:02:40

1J4XA0JOH

Euronext Dublin

 

46

4.2800

15:02:42

1J4XA0JOJ

Euronext Dublin

 

17

4.2800

15:02:43

1J4XA0JOP

Euronext Dublin

 

10

4.2800

15:02:44

1J4XA0JOQ

Euronext Dublin

 

129

4.2800

15:02:46

1J4XA0JPG

Euronext Dublin

 

6,696

4.2850

15:12:10

1J4XA0JYV

Euronext Dublin

 

6,820

4.2850

15:12:10

1J4XA0JYW

Euronext Dublin

 

500

4.2850

15:12:10

1J4XA0JYY

Euronext Dublin

 

490

4.2850

15:12:10

1J4XA0JZ0

Euronext Dublin

 

1,000

4.2850

15:12:10

1J4XA0JYZ

Euronext Dublin

 

4,689

4.2850

15:12:10

1J4XA0JZ1

Euronext Dublin

 

6,799

4.2850

15:12:10

1J4XA0JZ2

Euronext Dublin

 

43

4.2750

15:17:46

1J4XA0K64

Euronext Dublin

 

108

4.2800

15:24:05

1J4XA0KAN

Euronext Dublin

 

5,914

4.2800

15:24:05

1J4XA0KAO

Euronext Dublin

 

6,541

4.2800

15:24:05

1J4XA0KAP

Euronext Dublin

 

1,164

4.2800

15:24:05

1J4XA0KAS

Euronext Dublin

 

1,700

4.2800

15:24:05

1J4XA0KAQ

Euronext Dublin

 

1,065

4.2800

15:24:05

1J4XA0KAR

Euronext Dublin

 

2,582

4.2800

15:24:05

1J4XA0KAT

Euronext Dublin

 

934

4.2700

15:50:10

1J4XA0L6Y

Euronext Dublin

 

3,761

4.2850

15:55:26

1J4XA0LF2

Euronext Dublin

 

1,497

4.2800

15:55:26

1J4XA0LF7

Euronext Dublin

 
           

 


ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: POS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
