Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

07-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 6 January 2025, it purchased a total of 63,297 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through J&E Davy, in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

06/01/2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

63,297

Lowest price paid per share (€):

 4.54

Highest price paid per share (€):

 4.60

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

 4.5604

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Davy as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

13450

4.595

 08:03:33

00043592316TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

8771

4.55

 08:53:58

00043592739TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

7992

4.565

 12:34:43

00043594999TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

7542

4.56

 14:11:54

00043595516TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

4422

4.54

 14:41:37

00043595958TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

10000

4.54

 15:41:07

00043596482TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

11120

4.55

 16:08:21

00043596610TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

 

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 212,809,669 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 212,809,669 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: POS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 368846
EQS News ID: 2062255

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

