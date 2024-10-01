Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 08:00:13

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 30 September 2024, it purchased a total of 69,913 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

30/09/2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

69,913

Lowest price paid per share (€):

 4.10

Highest price paid per share (€):

 4.19

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

 4.1292

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,623,882 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,623,882 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

  

 

478

4.1850

08:21:06

1J4X9REWO

Euronext Dublin

 

337

4.1850

08:21:06

1J4X9REWP

Euronext Dublin

 

393

4.1650

09:25:11

1J4X9RI2Z

Euronext Dublin

 

239

4.1500

09:25:57

1J4X9RI40

Euronext Dublin

 

1,505

4.1500

11:10:00

1J4X9RMHM

Euronext Dublin

 

24

4.1500

11:10:00

1J4X9RMHN

Euronext Dublin

 

1,869

4.1450

11:12:51

1J4X9RMKQ

Euronext Dublin

 

807

4.1400

12:12:25

1J4X9ROEP

Euronext Dublin

 

241

4.1400

12:12:25

1J4X9ROEO

Euronext Dublin

 

423

4.1400

12:12:59

1J4X9ROFJ

Euronext Dublin

 

152

4.1400

12:12:59

1J4X9ROFK

Euronext Dublin

 

189

4.1400

12:23:26

1J4X9RONC

Euronext Dublin

 

423

4.1350

13:03:41

1J4X9RPE0

Euronext Dublin

 

290

4.1350

13:14:09

1J4X9RPN9

Euronext Dublin

 

77

4.1500

13:43:41

1J4X9RQAB

Euronext Dublin

 

954

4.1600

14:31:41

1J4X9RRQ6

Euronext Dublin

 

280

4.1500

14:31:41

1J4X9RRQ8

Euronext Dublin

 

348

4.1500

14:31:41

1J4X9RRQ9

Euronext Dublin

 

935

4.1500

14:31:41

1J4X9RRQA

Euronext Dublin

 

981

4.1550

14:31:41

1J4X9RRQB

Euronext Dublin

 

256

4.1550

14:31:41

1J4X9RRQC

Euronext Dublin

 

240

4.1450

14:31:46

1J4X9RRQM

Euronext Dublin

 

1,425

4.1600

14:45:41

1J4X9RS71

Euronext Dublin

 

1,386

4.1600

14:45:41

1J4X9RS72

Euronext Dublin

 

1,381

4.1550

14:56:48

1J4X9RSO4

Euronext Dublin

 

1,250

4.1550

14:56:48

1J4X9RSO5

Euronext Dublin

 

21

4.1550

15:02:20

1J4X9RSTB

Euronext Dublin

 

358

4.1550

15:02:20

1J4X9RSTC

Euronext Dublin

 

1,134

4.1550

15:02:20

1J4X9RSTD

Euronext Dublin

 

1,870

4.1550

15:02:20

1J4X9RSTF

Euronext Dublin

 

1,451

4.1450

15:09:01

1J4X9RSYK

Euronext Dublin

 

1,495

4.1450

15:09:01

1J4X9RSYJ

Euronext Dublin

 

323

4.1450

15:09:01

1J4X9RSYL

Euronext Dublin

 

1,587

4.1450

15:09:01

1J4X9RSYM

Euronext Dublin

 

1,953

4.1400

15:10:27

1J4X9RSZT

Euronext Dublin

 

332

4.1400

15:10:27

1J4X9RSZS

Euronext Dublin

 

240

4.1400

15:10:27

1J4X9RSZU

Euronext Dublin

 

696

4.1400

15:12:35

1J4X9RT2A

Euronext Dublin

 

1,810

4.1400

15:12:35

1J4X9RT2C

Euronext Dublin

 

457

4.1400

15:12:35

1J4X9RT2B

Euronext Dublin

 

320

4.1350

15:12:38

1J4X9RT2F

Euronext Dublin

 

100

4.1400

15:14:40

1J4X9RT49

Euronext Dublin

 

600

4.1400

15:14:40

1J4X9RT4A

Euronext Dublin

 

350

4.1400

15:14:40

1J4X9RT4B

Euronext Dublin

 

300

4.1400

15:14:40

1J4X9RT4C

Euronext Dublin

 

240

4.1400

15:14:40

1J4X9RT4D

Euronext Dublin

 

966

4.1400

15:14:40

1J4X9RT4E

Euronext Dublin

 

818

4.1400

15:14:40

1J4X9RT4F

Euronext Dublin

 

1,852

4.1250

15:22:00

1J4X9RTBA

Euronext Dublin

 

2,167

4.1250

15:22:00

1J4X9RTBB

Euronext Dublin

 

1,837

4.1250

15:28:08

1J4X9RTP1

Euronext Dublin

 

2,126

4.1250

15:28:08

1J4X9RTP2

Euronext Dublin

 

292

4.1200

15:29:16

1J4X9RTRH

Euronext Dublin

 

43

4.1200

15:29:16

1J4X9RTRI

Euronext Dublin

 

1,764

4.1200

15:29:16

1J4X9RTRJ

Euronext Dublin

 

1,630

4.1200

15:29:16

1J4X9RTRK

Euronext Dublin

 

203

4.1200

15:29:16

1J4X9RTRL

Euronext Dublin

 

234

4.1000

15:32:11

1J4X9RTVR

Euronext Dublin

 

2,334

4.1050

15:43:11

1J4X9RUBE

Euronext Dublin

 

2,068

4.1050

15:43:11

1J4X9RUBF

Euronext Dublin

 

1,769

4.1050

15:43:11

1J4X9RUBD

Euronext Dublin

 

168

4.1050

15:43:11

1J4X9RUBM

Euronext Dublin

 

2,000

4.1000

15:43:11

1J4X9RUBL

Euronext Dublin

 

232

4.1050

15:43:11

1J4X9RUBN

Euronext Dublin

 

2,626

4.1050

15:43:11

1J4X9RUBO

Euronext Dublin

 

369

4.1050

15:44:31

1J4X9RUCE

Euronext Dublin

 

358

4.1050

15:47:51

1J4X9RUI2

Euronext Dublin

 

304

4.1050

15:49:14

1J4X9RUJN

Euronext Dublin

 

356

4.1050

15:49:14

1J4X9RUJO

Euronext Dublin

 

311

4.1050

15:49:31

1J4X9RUK2

Euronext Dublin

 

302

4.1050

15:50:54

1J4X9RULE

Euronext Dublin

 

2,237

4.1050

15:58:05

1J4X9RV8E

Euronext Dublin

 

2,689

4.1050

15:58:05

1J4X9RV8C

Euronext Dublin

 

2,705

4.1050

15:58:05

1J4X9RV8D

Euronext Dublin

 

933

4.1050

15:58:05

1J4X9RV8K

Euronext Dublin

 

1,700

4.1000

15:58:05

1J4X9RV8J

Euronext Dublin

 
           

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: POS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 350004
EQS News ID: 1999013

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

