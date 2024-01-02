Dane Leone Joins Xencor as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dane Leone, CFA, has joined Xencor as senior vice president, corporate strategy. In this newly created role, Mr. Leone will support the Company’s R&D leadership to enhance value across Xencor’s platform technologies by overseeing assessment and prioritization of Xencor’s current and future XmAb® drug candidates. Mr. Leone has 20 years of experience as a leading equity research analyst, most recently as a managing director and senior biotechnology analyst at Raymond James.

"At Xencor, we continuously assess emerging clinical data from our pipeline programs and the rapidly evolving competitive landscape to optimize our resource allocation. Dane’s strong track record of generating unique and insightful industry analyses, along with engaging closely with clinicians and capital market participants, complements our research and clinical development organizations and makes him an important addition to our team,” said Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Xencor. "We are grateful to have Dane on board and anticipate his contributions will help maximize the utility of our platforms and the value of our clinical programs.”

"Beyond the validation of three commercialized medicines, Xencor’s XmAb® platforms have yielded a portfolio of internal and external drug candidates using novel biological mechanisms to address challenging clinical problems,” said Mr. Leone. "I look forward to working with Xencor’s R&D team to harness this approach for the greatest value impact, advancing promising potential treatment options for patients with cancer and other serious diseases."

Mr. Leone’s focus areas in equity research included oncology, immunology, cardiology and ophthalmology. His coverage spanned securities across a wide range of market capitalization, from biotechnology companies advancing a diverse set of drug candidates to commercializing novel medicines. Before Raymond James, Mr. Leone held analyst roles with increasing seniority at BTIG and Macquarie Securities Group. He began his career in portfolio management as a health care and quantitative research analyst at AllianceBernstein. Mr. Leone received his B.S. in business from the State University of New York at Albany. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation from the CFA® Institute.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks of CFA Institute.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

