21.09.2023 13:03:48

Darden Restaurants Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $194.5 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $193.0 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.0 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $2.73 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $194.5 Mln. vs. $193.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q1): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 - $8.85

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Nachrichten