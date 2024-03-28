Data Showcasing NeXT Personal MRD Test to be Presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that a podium talk and multiple abstracts featuring data for the company’s NeXT Personal® whole genome-based, tumor-informed assay for ultra-sensitive ctDNA detection will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California, April 5-10, 2024.

"Personalis is excited to present data showing our ultra-sensitive MRD test, NeXT Personal, has the potential to find recurrent cancer earlier and monitor response in late-stage cancer patients receiving immunotherapy,” said Dr. Richard Chen, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, R&D at Personalis.

Personalis will be sharing progress with collaborative research findings as well as the latest clinical results related to NeXT Personal. Highlights include:

Mini-symposium (Liquid Biopsy): Ultra-sensitive ctDNA detection predicts response to immune checkpoint inhibition in advanced melanoma patients Speaker: Dr. Christoffer Gebhardt Date & Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2:55 PM - 3:10 PM Location: Room 6 CF - Upper Level - Convention Center



ctDNA dynamics detected with NeXT Personal were predictive of patient response and outcomes in melanoma patients receiving immunotherapy; over a third of ctDNA detections were in the ultra-sensitive range (<100 PPM) in advanced melanoma patients.

Abstract Title: Detection of circulating tumor DNA predicts survival in advanced HCC patients treated with personalized therapeutic DNA cancer vaccine in combination with immune-checkpoint blockade Session Date & Time: Sunday, Apr 7, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM Location: Poster Section 40, Number 17 Abstract Number: 976



Changes in ctDNA levels detected with NeXT Personal predicted therapy response and overall survival in late-stage hepatocellular carcinoma patients treated with a personalized cancer vaccine.

Abstract Title: Analytic validation of an ultra-sensitive tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA assay based on whole genome sequencing Session Date & Time: Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Location: Poster Section 40, Number 21 Abstract Number: 5034



Analytical validation of NeXT Personal demonstrated ultra-sensitivity down to 1 PPM of ctDNA and high specificity, reinforcing the potential to detect recurrent cancer earlier.

Abstract Title: Detection of MRD assessment with the Personalis NeXT Personal assay using MATRIX plasma-in-plasma contrived samples Session Date & Time: Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM Location: Poster Section 31, Number 20 Abstract Number: 6094



Biopharma partner blinded study showed NeXT Personal’s ability to detect ultra-low levels of ctDNA.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest time points, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the NeXT Personal assay, the potential for NeXT Personal to detect recurrent cancer earlier or monitor response in cancer patients receiving immunotherapy, the ability of NeXT Personal to detect ultra-low levels of ctDNA with high specificity or to predict patient therapy response or outcomes, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328348049/en/