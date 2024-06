Databricks races with Snowflake to open up data catalog source code

Just days after rival data lakehouse provider Snowflake said that it would open up the source code to its Polaris Catalog, Databricks is open sourcing its Unity Catalog offering.Databricks’ Unity Catalog, which was made generally available in June 2022 and later updated with Okera’s capabilities, used to be a closed-sourced unified governance offering that provided centralized access control, auditing, lineage, and data discovery capabilities across Databricks workspaces.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel