|
07.03.2022 18:30:29
Datacolor AG with good sales and operating profit momentum - Net profit in first half of 2021/22 affected by negative financial result
|
Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Profit Warning
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Despite the volatile market situation, Datacolor, as anticipated, expects a good development of sales and operating profit in the first half of 2021/22.
Following an above-average financial profit in the previous year, the company expects a negative financial result in the first half of 2021/22 due to the economic and current political uncertainties. Consequently, despite the positive operating performance, net income will be significantly lower than the exceptionally good prior-year result.
Rotkreuz, March 7, 2022
For more informationen
Agenda
About Datacolor
Media Information
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Datacolor AG
|Grundstrasse 12+14
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0008531045
|Valor:
|850494
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1296481
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1296481 07-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Datacolor AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:30
|Datacolor AG mit guter Umsatz- und operativer Ertragsdynamik - Reingewinn im ersten Halbjahr 2021/22 von negativem Finanzergebnis belastet (EQS Group)
|
18:30
|Datacolor AG with good sales and operating profit momentum - Net profit in first half of 2021/22 affected by negative financial result (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Ordentliche Generalversammlung der Datacolor AG (EQS Group)
|
16.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Datacolor fiscal 2020/21 (EQS Group)
|
16.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Datacolor im Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Datacolor AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datacolor AG
|725,00
|5,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMögliches Öl-Embargo gegen Russland: ATX und DAX schließen klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich belastet
Auch in der neuen Woche bleibt der Ukraine-Krieg das Top-Thema an den Börsen: Weil die USA und EU ein Importverbot für russisches Öl diskutieren, erleben die Ölpreise einen wahren Höhenrausch. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex büßten deutlich ein. Auch der Dow gerät unter Druck. In Asien gaben die wichtigsten Indizes kräftig ab.