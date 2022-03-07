Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Profit Warning

Datacolor AG with good sales and operating profit momentum - Net profit in first half of 2021/22 affected by negative financial result



07-March-2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Media Information (PDF) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Despite the volatile market situation, Datacolor, as anticipated, expects a good development of sales and operating profit in the first half of 2021/22. Following an above-average financial profit in the previous year, the company expects a negative financial result in the first half of 2021/22 due to the economic and current political uncertainties. Consequently, despite the positive operating performance, net income will be significantly lower than the exceptionally good prior-year result.



The detailed Datacolor Semi-Annual Report 2021/22 will be published on May 6, 2022. Rotkreuz, March 7, 2022 For more informationen T +41 44 488 40 19

https://ir.datacolor.com/en/ Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner

Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz Agenda May 6, 2022

October 27, 2022

November 17, 2022

December 7, 2022 Publication Semi-Annual Report 2021/22

Publication Key Figures Annual Report 2021/22

Publication Annual Report 2021/22

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021/22 About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com. Media Information

