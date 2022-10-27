27.10.2022 06:00:23

Datacolor fiscal 2021/22

Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Datacolor fiscal 2021/22

27-Oct-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Information

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Datacolor significantly increased sales and operating result in fiscal year 2021/22. Net sales increased to USD 87.4 million (fiscal 2020/21: USD 73.6 million), up 18.8% to previous year or 21.8% in local currency. EBITDA was USD 12.9 million (USD 8.1 million), corresponding to a margin of 14.8% (11.0%), the EBIT rose to USD 11.2 million (USD 6.4 million) and the EBIT margin to 12.8% (8.7%).

Due to the strong upheavals on the financial markets, the financial result was negative at USD 5.5 million (USD +4.5 million) following a far above-average financial profit in the previous year and had a negative impact on net income. Compared to the exceptionally good previous year, net income declined significantly to USD 5.2 million (USD 9.3 million). Earnings per share amounted to USD 31.81 (USD 56.07). As of September 30, 2022, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity including financial assets of USD 43.7 million (30.9.2021: USD 51.9 million). The equity ratio amounted to 58.8% (30.9.2021: 62.7%).

The detailed annual report 2021/22 will be published on November 17, 2022.

Rotkreuz, October 27, 2022

For more informationen

T +41 44 488 40 19
https://ir.datacolor.com/en/

Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner
Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz

Agenda

November 17, 2022
December 7, 2022

Publication Annual Report 2021/22
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021/22

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.


