Datacolor fiscal 2021/22

Datacolor significantly increased sales and operating result in fiscal year 2021/22. Net sales increased to USD 87.4 million (fiscal 2020/21: USD 73.6 million), up 18.8% to previous year or 21.8% in local currency. EBITDA was USD 12.9 million (USD 8.1 million), corresponding to a margin of 14.8% (11.0%), the EBIT rose to USD 11.2 million (USD 6.4 million) and the EBIT margin to 12.8% (8.7%).

Due to the strong upheavals on the financial markets, the financial result was negative at USD 5.5 million (USD +4.5 million) following a far above-average financial profit in the previous year and had a negative impact on net income. Compared to the exceptionally good previous year, net income declined significantly to USD 5.2 million (USD 9.3 million). Earnings per share amounted to USD 31.81 (USD 56.07). As of September 30, 2022, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity including financial assets of USD 43.7 million (30.9.2021: USD 51.9 million). The equity ratio amounted to 58.8% (30.9.2021: 62.7%).

The detailed annual report 2021/22 will be published on November 17, 2022.

Rotkreuz, October 27, 2022