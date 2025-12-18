FB Financial Aktie
Davis Asset Management Loads Up FB Financial Shares
On Nov/ 14, Davis Asset Management, L.P. disclosed a new position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK), reporting 619,236 shares valued at approximately $34.5 million as of Sept. 30. The holding represented 1.2% of the firm's assets under management (AUM)Davis Asset Management, L.P. established a new position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) during the third quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated Nov. 14. The fund reported holding 619,236 shares, with a market value of $34.5 million as of Sept. 30. This addition accounted for approximately 1.2% of the firm’s approximately $2.8 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets across 31 total positions.FB Financial Corporation is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, operating primarily through its FirstBank subsidiary. The company leverages a diversified product suite and a robust branch network to serve both commercial and consumer clients across the southeastern United States. Its competitive edge lies in its strong regional presence, comprehensive financial offerings, and a balanced mix of traditional banking and mortgage services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
