DAX Down Marginally In Cautious Trade As Investors Await Direction

(RTTNews) - German stocks are showing weakness on Tuesday with investors staying cautious, looking forward to crucial central bank meetings and the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday for direction.

Data shwoing a drop in German consumer confidence in the month of October is weighing as well on sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was down 37.91 points or 0.16% at24,270.89 a little while ago.

Symrise is down more than 4% after cutting its full-year organic growth outlook. Symrise AG, which reported third quarter revenue of 1.22 billion euros, compared to 1.26 billion euros, last year, with an organic sales growth of 1.4%, updated full-year organic growth outlook to 2.3%-3.3% from prior outlook 3.0%-5.0%; and reaffirmed EBITDA margin outlook of approximately 21.5%.

Symrise reaffirmed 2028 mid-term targets, aiming for an organic growth of 5% to 7% CAGR, and an EBITDA margin in the range of 21% to 23%.

Hannover Rueck, GEA Group, Scout24, Deutsche Boerse, BASF, Vonovia, Munich RE, SAP, Siemens Healthineers and Brenntag are down 0.5 to 1%.

Infineon Technologies is rising 1.85%. Fresenius, Merck, Deutsche Bank, RWE, Bayer, Deutsche Telekom and MTU Aero Engines are up 0.3 to 1%.

On the economic front, German consumer confidence is set to continue its downward trend in November on weaker income expectations, survey data published jointly by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.

The consumer climate indicator fell unexpectedly to -24.1 in November from revised -22.5 in October. The score was expected to improve to -22.0. The reading dropped to its lowest level since April amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and higher inflation.