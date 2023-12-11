Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.12.2023 09:53:39

DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of Eventful Week

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Monday as upbeat U.S. employment figures released last week prompted investors to scale back their expectations for an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

German bond yields rebounded as investors looked ahead to Tuesday's U.S. November CPI inflation print and a slew of several central bank decisions later in the week, including the FOMC decision on Wednesday,

Both the Bank of England (BOE) and European Central Bank (ECB) will decide on rates on Thursday.

The benchmark DAX was down 11 points at 16,748 after surging 0.8 percent on Friday.

MorphoSys AG jumped nearly 10 percent after announcing positive results from a Phase III myelofibrosis trial.

Renewable energy producer Encavis plunged 5.3 percent after a downgrade of the stock's rating by Morgan Stanley to "underweight".

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen