|
11.12.2023 09:53:39
DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of Eventful Week
(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Monday as upbeat U.S. employment figures released last week prompted investors to scale back their expectations for an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
German bond yields rebounded as investors looked ahead to Tuesday's U.S. November CPI inflation print and a slew of several central bank decisions later in the week, including the FOMC decision on Wednesday,
Both the Bank of England (BOE) and European Central Bank (ECB) will decide on rates on Thursday.
The benchmark DAX was down 11 points at 16,748 after surging 0.8 percent on Friday.
MorphoSys AG jumped nearly 10 percent after announcing positive results from a Phase III myelofibrosis trial.
Renewable energy producer Encavis plunged 5.3 percent after a downgrade of the stock's rating by Morgan Stanley to "underweight".
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.