29.05.2024 10:46:05

DAX Falls On Rate Jitters

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Wednesday as inflation worries persisted and investors kept a wary eye on the latest developments in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence in Germany is set to improve further in June on rising economic and income expectations amid slowing inflation and rising wages, results of a survey showed.

The consumer confidence index rose to -20.9 in June from a revised -24.0 in the previous month, the survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.

Overall consumer climate improved for the fourth time in a row.

The benchmark DAX dropped 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,596 after declining half a percent in the previous session.

The dollar edged higher on higher yields as investors tempered their expectations of U.S. rate cuts this year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: ATX und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt weist am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt macht sich Unsicherheit breit. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen