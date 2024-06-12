Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 10:50:04

DAX Gains Ahead Of Fed Decision; Automakers Decline

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

Meanwhile, Germany's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in five months in May, as initially estimated, according to final data from Destatis.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.4 percent in May from April's stable growth of 2.2 percent, which was the lowest rate in three years. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

On the other hand, EU-harmonized inflation climbed to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, and the HICP also climbed by 0.2 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the initial estimate.

The benchmark DAX was up 93 points, or half a percent, at 18,462 after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank both rising around 1 percent. Automakers declined ahead of an announcement regarding additional EU tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

BMW lost 1.5 percent, Mercedes Benz shed 0.9 percent and Volkswagen fell 1.4 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX tiefer -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Leitindex bewegt sich am Donnerstag im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex deutliche Verluste verbucht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen