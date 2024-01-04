DAX Modestly Higher Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday as investors reacted to hawkish FOMC meeting minutes and awaited Eurozone PMI and German consumer inflation figures for direction.

Data revealed earlier in the day that inflation in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia rose to 3.5 percent in December from 3.0 percent in November.

The German DAX was up 40 points, or 0.3 percent, at 16,579 after losing 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Evotec SE shares plunged nearly 19 percent. The biotechnology company said Chief Executive Werner Lanthaler decided to step down as chief executive for personal reasons.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE rallied 2.7 percent after an announcement that it has received an order of 106 MW from Spanish electricity producer Capital Energy. The financial details of the transaction are not known yet.