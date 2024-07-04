04.07.2024 10:44:00

DAX Rises On Rate Cut Talk

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday as softer-than-expected U.S. economic data fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve could slash interest rates in September.

The upside remained capped after official data showed German factory orders logged an unexpected decline in May due to the decrease in foreign demand.

Factory orders declined 1.6 percent month-on-month in May, sharper than the revised 0.6 percent decrease in April, Destatis reported.

This was the fifth consecutive decline and also came in contrast to economists' forecast of 0.5 percent growth.

Year-on-year, new orders registered a sharp 8.6 percent decline in May compared to a moderate 1.8 percent drop in April.

The benchmark DAX was up 79 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,453 after rallying 1.2 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Nordex SE shares rose over 2 percent after an announcement that DenkerWulf has ordered seven N149/5.X turbines.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Freitag an. Die asiatischen Indizes geben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen