19.11.2025 19:11:11

Decibel Cannabis Reports Higher Q3 Revenue On Strong International Growth

(RTTNews) - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (DB.V) on Wednesday reported improved financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by higher sales in both Canada and international markets.

Net sales in the domestic market reached CAD 24.51 million, which is an increase from CAD 23.80 million. Meanwhile, international sales saw a big rise, jumping to CAD 8.41 million from just CAD 0.31 million during the same time last year. Overall, net revenue climbed to CAD 32.91 million, up from CAD 24.11 million.

The company did face a net loss of CAD 1.34 million, but on a brighter note, adjusted net income went up to CAD 3.76 million from CAD 2.06 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw improvement, at CAD 7.27 million compared to CAD 5.21 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS stayed steady at CAD 0.01.

DB.V is currently trading at CAD 0.1150, down CAD 0.0150 or 11.54 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:38 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
12:20 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX fest -- DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag steigen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen