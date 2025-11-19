Decibel Cannabis Reports Higher Q3 Revenue On Strong International Growth

(RTTNews) - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (DB.V) on Wednesday reported improved financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by higher sales in both Canada and international markets.

Net sales in the domestic market reached CAD 24.51 million, which is an increase from CAD 23.80 million. Meanwhile, international sales saw a big rise, jumping to CAD 8.41 million from just CAD 0.31 million during the same time last year. Overall, net revenue climbed to CAD 32.91 million, up from CAD 24.11 million.

The company did face a net loss of CAD 1.34 million, but on a brighter note, adjusted net income went up to CAD 3.76 million from CAD 2.06 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw improvement, at CAD 7.27 million compared to CAD 5.21 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS stayed steady at CAD 0.01.

DB.V is currently trading at CAD 0.1150, down CAD 0.0150 or 11.54 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.