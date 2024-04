Deciphera Up In Pre-market On News Of Acquisition By ONO Pharmaceutical For About $2.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) were surging more than 70 percent in pre-market on Monday to $25.03 after the company announced its decision to be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for about $2.4 billion, to be paid in cash.

The purchase price of $25.60 per share represents a premium of 74.7 percent to the closing price of Deciphera shares of $14.65 on April 26 and a premium of 68.8 percent to Deciphera's 30-trading-day volume weighted average price as of April 26.

Deciphera shares have traded in the range of $9.90 - $17.73 in the last 1 year.