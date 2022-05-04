|
04.05.2022 14:00:00
DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith. chief executive officer, will present at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference on May 11-12, 2022.
Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kquZIVyISdCsVSGt2dnzhg
1:1 Meetings: Wednesday/Thursday, May 11-12, 2022
Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com
About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-to-present-at-sidoti-may-virtual-microcap-conference-301539484.html
SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DecisionPoint Systems Inc 8 % Conv Pfd Shs (D)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu DecisionPoint Systems Inc 8 % Conv Pfd Shs (D)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erlitt am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.