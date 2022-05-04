+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 14:00:00

DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith. chief executive officer, will present at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference on May 11-12, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast:  https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kquZIVyISdCsVSGt2dnzhg 

1:1 Meetings: Wednesday/Thursday, May 11-12, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts: 
Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A. 
Senior Managing Director 
Hayden IR 
(346) 396-8696 
brian@haydenir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-to-present-at-sidoti-may-virtual-microcap-conference-301539484.html

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

