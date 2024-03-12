12.03.2024 20:08:18

Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/01

Regulated information

Paris, 12 March 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/01

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From March 5 to March 8, 2024
Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer identifier code (LEI)Transaction dayISINTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)Market
(MIC Code)
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Mar-24NL0015001W4915,02927.3135XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Mar-24NL0015001W491,47127.1915DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Mar-24NL0015001W4912,02127.6922XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Mar-24NL0015001W4997927.4397DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-Mar-24NL0015001W4914,04428.1364XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-Mar-24NL0015001W492,95627.9311DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-Mar-24NL0015001W4915,00027.5803XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-Mar-24NL0015001W495,00027.6295DXE
      
      
      

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PLUXEE N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PLUXEE N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PLUXEE N.V. 27,72 1,76% PLUXEE N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen höher -- ATX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der österreichische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag höher. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlebte einen freundlichen Handelstag, der DAX knackte die Rekordmarke. Die Wall Street notiert fester. An den größten Börsen in Asien lief der Handel am Dienstag durchwachsen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen