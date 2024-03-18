|
18.03.2024 18:00:00
Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/02
Regulated information
Paris, 18 March 2024
DISCLOSURE N° 2024/02
OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From March 11 to March 15, 2024
Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)
|Market
(MIC)
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|16,104
|27.3971
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|9,896
|27.3779
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|3,500
|27.3773
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|10,101
|27.7667
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|1,453
|27.4941
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|446
|27.4955
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|13,000
|28.0157
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|7,000
|28.0247
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|13,002
|27.7001
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|6,998
|27.7096
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|46,800
|27.0759
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|20,500
|27.0957
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,700
|27.1247
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
