Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/02

Regulated information

Paris, 18 March 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/02

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From March 11 to March 15, 2024

Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer identifier Code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros) Market

(MIC) 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 16,104 27.3971 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 9,896 27.3779 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 3,500 27.3773 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 10,101 27.7667 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 1,453 27.4941 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 446 27.4955 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 13,000 28.0157 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 7,000 28.0247 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 13,002 27.7001 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 6,998 27.7096 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 46,800 27.0759 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 20,500 27.0957 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 2,700 27.1247 TQE

