Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/03

Regulated information

Paris, 25 March 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/03

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From March 18 to March 22, 2024

Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer identifier Code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros) Market

(MIC) 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 51,793 26.9368 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 21,384 26.8901 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 1,823 26.9220 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 48,014 26.5462 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 36,000 26.5183 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 3,000 26.5760 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 34,720 26.7958 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 21,207 26.7842 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 1,573 26.4920 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 42,811 26.5292 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 28,000 26.6320 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 3,000 26.7115 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 22,796 26.6011 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 15,000 26.5738 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 1,578 26.6702 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

