|
25.03.2024 18:00:00
Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/03
Regulated information
Paris, 25 March 2024
DISCLOSURE N° 2024/03
OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From March 18 to March 22, 2024
Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)
|Market
(MIC)
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|51,793
|26.9368
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|21,384
|26.8901
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|1,823
|26.9220
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|48,014
|26.5462
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|36,000
|26.5183
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|3,000
|26.5760
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|34,720
|26.7958
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|21,207
|26.7842
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|1,573
|26.4920
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|42,811
|26.5292
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|28,000
|26.6320
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|3,000
|26.7115
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|22,796
|26.6011
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|15,000
|26.5738
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|1,578
|26.6702
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!