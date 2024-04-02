Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/04

Regulated information

Paris, 2 April 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/04

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From March 25 to March 28, 2024

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer identifier Code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros) Market

(MIC) 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 24,112 26.9786 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 12,396 26.7744 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 2,900 26.6899 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 24,513 26.8196 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 12,302 26.7777 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 2,084 26.7580 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 18,583 27.0661 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 17,932 26.9205 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 2,500 26.9076 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 20,511 27.4091 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Mar-24 NL0015001W49 5,489 27.4445 DXE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. PLUXEE helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

