22.04.2024 18:00:00
Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/07
Regulated information
Paris, 22 April 2024
DISCLOSURE N° 2024/07
OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From April 15 to April 16, 2024
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)
|
Market
(MIC)
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|16,947
|25.5162
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|16,827
|25.4237
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,000
|25.5203
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|22,180
|24.7714
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|17,400
|24.7526
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|1,900
|24.7098
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. PLUXEE helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Attachment
