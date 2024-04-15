Del Webb Announces Newest Indianapolis-Area Community

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in the Indianapolis area, Sagebriar by Del Webb, with an expected grand opening in late spring 2025.

Perfectly located in the heart of the city’s southern suburbs, only 20 minutes from downtown, Sagebriar by Del Webb will feature new construction single-story homes and resort-style amenities woven among ample parks, walking trails, and ponds.

"Sagebriar by Del Webb is our first community in Greenwood and is less than five minutes from two entrance/exit ramps for I-65, providing quick access to everything Indianapolis has to offer,” said Scott Mairn, president of PulteGroup’s Indianapolis Division. "This ideal location, combined with phenomenal home designs and all the amenities that we are known for, makes Sagebriar by Del Webb the perfect place to call home.”

From Del Webb’s consumer-inspired GenYou™ collection of home designs, Sagebriar by Del Webb will offer two design collections of ranch homes with enhanced features and upgrades.

Sagebriar by Del Webb is designed for the perfect active adult lifestyle. Once completed, residents and their guests will enjoy the year-round activities inside the 10,000 sq. ft clubhouse, including a fitness center and movement studio, multi-purpose hobby rooms, a sports simulation room, and more. Outside, the community will feature a pool, bocce and pickleball courts, and miles of walking trails connecting the multiple pocket parks. A full-time Lifestyle Director will plan and oversee all amenities and events.

"We are excited to have Sagebriar here in Greenwood for our residents 55 years of age and older with quality amenities. As we move into development, the city will continue to work alongside PulteGroup to provide upscale living in our community," said Mark W. Myers, Mayor of Greenwood.

Beyond the community, residents will have quick access to charming downtown Greenwood and its boutique shops and restaurants, Franciscan Health and Community Hospitals, and multiple golf courses and parks, including Smock Golf Course, Valle Vista Park, Old City Park, and the Greenwood Fieldhouse, which boasts indoor running/walking Track, athletic courts, and much more.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community website at DelWebb.com/Sagebriar to join the VIP interest list and learn about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions, and more.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

