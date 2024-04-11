Del Webb Announces Newest North Dallas Community

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in the Dallas area, Del Webb at Legacy Hills, with an expected grand opening later this summer.

Nestled perfectly in Celina, this community offers the best of both worlds: a peaceful retreat with ample parks, walking trails, and ponds and easy access to shopping and dining in Prosper, Frisco, and McKinney.

"Del Webb at Legacy Hills marks our exciting debut in Celina," says Bryan Swindell, president of PulteGroup's Dallas division. "We're thrilled to be part of the master-planned Legacy Hills community. This exceptional location, paired with our stunning one-story homes and renowned amenities, creates the perfect place for active adults to thrive.”

Interested buyers will have their choice of home designs, as Del Webb at Legacy Hills will offer 12 different home designs from three Home Collections: The Scenic, Distinctive, and Echelon. Ranging from 1,274 to 2,782 sq. ft., these designs boast 2-4 bedrooms, 2-4.5 bathrooms, and 2-3 car garages. Prices will be announced soon.

Del Webb is all about fostering a vibrant community, and Del Webb at Legacy Hills is no exception. The amenity center will be a hub of activity, featuring a resort-style pool, a fitness center, a place to grab a bite and a drink, and even pickleball courts. There's also a championship 18-hole golf course and walking trails that weave throughout the community – perfect for staying active and getting to know your neighbors.

Additionally, a dedicated Lifestyle Director will organize social clubs, classes, and events, providing residents plenty of opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors.

Del Webb at Legacy Hills is located on Celina Parkway. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community website at https://www.delwebb.com/legacyhills to join the VIP interest list and learn about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions, and more.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

