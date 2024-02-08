Del Webb Greenville Introduces 55+ Amenity-Rich Lifestyle to Upstate

Del Webb Greenville announces the groundbreaking of its inaugural active adult community in South Carolina’s Upstate, where those aged 55 and better are invited to put down roots alongside the Reedy River and build a social and event-filled lifestyle unparalleled in the region.

Situated approximately 20 minutes from downtown, Del Webb’s first age-restricted community in Greenville will feature resort-style amenities seamlessly integrated into a thoughtfully curated selection of single-family, low-maintenance homes. The sales center is set to open in spring 2025, offering homesite selection and a model park showcasing professionally decorated homes to tour.

"The groundbreaking ceremony marks the commencement of a community that will define the expectations of 55-plus living in the Upstate,” stated Chad Plunkett, Greenville division president for PulteGroup. "Del Webb is not just building new homes; we are crafting an unmatched lifestyle experience for active adults in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

Upon completion, the 209-acre community will feature 434 homes designed around ponds, green space and scenic nature trails along Del Webb’s one mile of Reedy River shoreline. Also overlooking the river, the 9,000 square foot clubhouse will serve as a gathering hub for residents, with a state-of-the-art fitness studio, grand ballroom and meeting/event space.

The resort-style clubhouse will be joined by an outdoor pool and sun deck, and pickleball and bocce courts. A future full-time lifestyle director will organize events, clubs, interest groups and classes to ensure homeowners are engaged and entertained.

Golf carts will be allowed along the roadways, ensuring easy connectivity between neighbors and activities throughout the community.

Flexible floorplans, easily personalized by the buyer, will come from the popular GenYou™ collection of home designs, featuring one-level living with optional second floors. With choices from two to four bedrooms and baths, floorplans range in size from about 1,300 square feet to over 2,200 square feet, and feature welcoming front porches, large kitchen islands, ample storage and plenty of blended indoor/outdoor living areas. Options for lofts, sunrooms and spa-like owners’ retreats also are available.

Del Webb Greenville offers easy access to I-85 and I-385, is close to shopping and restaurants and is just 12 miles to downtown. The community is 14 minutes to neighboring Simpsonville and 20 minutes to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. High-spirited Asheville, in Western North Carolina, is about 90 minutes by car.

Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.delwebb.com to join the Interest List and receive updates about homesites, pricing, floorplans, amenities and more. Or call 864-528-3300 for additional information.

