Del Webb Heartwood in Savannah Area Introduces 55+ Amenity-Rich Lifestyle to Georgia’s Coast

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, recently broke ground on its newest community, Heartwood, located in the Savannah area. This marks the brand’s first vacation-inspired active adult community in the region, offering those 55 and older the opportunity to build a new home and enjoy an unmatched social and event-filled lifestyle along the picturesque Georgia coast.

Located about 23 minutes from Savannah and less than a mile to I-95, the community will feature a selection of 11 single-family low-maintenance homes that are easily personalized. These homes will be nestled among resort-style amenities and leisure activities alongside the scenic Jerico River.

The sales center is expected to open in spring 2025, offering homesite selection and a model park showcasing six professionally decorated homes to tour. Prices are expected to begin in the $400,000s.

"Del Webb Heartwood will bring an active adult experience unlike any other in coastal Georgia,” said Matt Raines, president of PulteGroup’s Coastal Carolina Division. "Residents will enjoy a blend of recreation, relaxation, outdoor adventure and connection with their neighbors in a convenient location close to beaches, local culture and entertainment.”

Upon completion, the 310-acre community will feature approximately 700 homes designed around marshes, greenspace, nature trails and a dog park. A boathouse, known as The Fish Camp, will feature a firepit and day dock connecting the community to the Jerico River. Here, residents can enjoy fishing, picnicking, or launching a skiff to take in breathtaking views of the Lowcountry.

A 9,000 square foot clubhouse will serve as a gathering place for residents, with a café and catering kitchen, state-of-the-art fitness studio, indoor pool and meeting/event space. The clubhouse will be complemented by an outdoor pool with cabanas and sundeck, eight pickleball courts and two tennis courts. A future full-time lifestyle director will organize events, clubs, interest groups and classes to ensure homeowners are engaged and entertained.

Flexible floorplans will come from the popular GenYou™ collection will feature one-level living with optional second floors. Offering two to four bedrooms and up to five baths, floorplans range in size from about 1,300 square feet to over 2,700 square feet. They include large kitchen islands, plenty of storage and blended indoor/outdoor living areas. Options for lofts, sunrooms and spa-like owner's retreats will also be available.

Golf carts will be permitted along the roadways, ensuring easy connectivity between neighbors and activities throughout the community.

The Del Webb community is part of Heartwood, a live-work-play development in fast-growing Richmond Hill in Bryan County. Consisting of approximately 7,000 acres, the new master-planned community offers a lifestyle designed for multigenerational needs including schools, healthcare, playgrounds, parks, shops and restaurants. Heartwood is less than 20 minutes from the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Del Webb Heartwood is located on Belfast Keller Road in Richmond Hill. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.delwebb.com to join the Interest List and receive updates about homesites, pricing, floorplans, amenities and more. Or call 912-244-8848 for additional information.

