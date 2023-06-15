Del Webb Opens Highly Anticipated New Active Adult Community in Michigan

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the opening of its new Michigan community, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. The Company celebrated the grand opening of this highly anticipated resort-style community in Milford Township with a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of three new model homes.

"We are proud to open our newest active adult community in southeast Michigan and are thrilled at the amount of excitement surrounding it. During our grand opening weekend, we had about 750 people visit the community, which resulted in us exceeding our sales expectations for the event,” said Kevin Christofferson, president of PulteGroup’s Michigan division. "Kensington Ridge offers local 55 and older buyers a robust lifestyle with world-class amenities in a place designed for the stage of life they are in now, without having to move away from their family, grandchildren, and friends.”

A total of 611 single-family homes from Del Webb’s consumer-inspired GenYou™ collection are available, with standard and upgraded features that allow buyers to create their perfect home at Kensington Ridge. Focused on livability and flexibility to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner’s suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space. Prices start in the mid $300s.

Residents will enjoy a fulfilling active adult lifestyle with outstanding amenities and year-round activities. Once completed, Kensington Ridge will include a 16,800 sq. ft. clubhouse on a 43-acre lake with resort-style amenities, featuring a dock for fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding, an indoor pool, a fitness center, pickleball courts, walking paths, a dog park, event lawn, and gazebos and benches to enjoy the surrounding views. The community is also adjacent to Kensington Metropark, a 4,481-acre recreational park with a variety of outdoor activities for all ages.

Kensington Ridge by Del Webb is located at 1554 Tranquility Drive, Milford, Michigan 48381. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community during the open browsing hours and tour the fully furnished model homes. For more information, visit www.delwebb.com/kensingtonridge, or call (248) 920-9130.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

