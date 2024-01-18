Del Webb Rocking K Announces Grand Opening

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community, Del Webb Rocking K, on Saturday, January 20th. Join us from 11am-1pm for food trucks, entertainment, and giveaways while you tour 6 brand new model homes. Nestled in the scenic foothills of the Rincon Mountains, Del Webb at Rocking K is a resort-style community offering the best of Arizona living.

"This isn't just a community – it's a Tucson masterpiece,” said Michelle Gregorec, president of PulteGroup's Arizona Division. "From the panoramic mountain vistas to the proposed resort-style amenities, every detail is designed to ignite our residents' active spirit and spark new friendships.”

Comprised of 625 single-story homes across more than 323 acres at buildout, Del Webb Rocking K features two unique home series that were designed to enhance the lifestyle you love. While the eight homes in each of the two Series have different attributes, they all come standard with today’s most sought-after features and the ability to personalize the home with popular finishes and options, such as golf cart garages and interior courtyards. Prices start in the upper $300s.

The Retreat Series

The Hideaway, Sanctuary, Haven, and Preserve home designs of the Retreat Series provide ample space for family get-togethers or entertaining friends with its open gathering spaces, gourmet kitchens, and an optional additional bedroom for overnight guests. Homes range in size from 1,223 to 1,403 sq. ft. with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2 car garages.

The Encore Series

The four home designs of the Distinctive Series include the Pursuit, Serenity, Endeavor, and Voyage and offer inviting private courtyard entryways, impressive Owner’s Suites, and flow-through kitchen designs. Homes range in size from 2,023 to 2,736 sq. ft with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2 car garages.

Del Webb Rocking K will offer a vibrant lifestyle filled with endless possibilities, whether it is basking in the sun by the planned resort-style pool, a challenging pickleball match with neighbors, or a leisurely stroll along the scenic walking trails. When it is time to unwind, residents and guests can head over to the clubhouse to catch up with around a roaring fire or relax in the bubbling jacuzzi.

Del Webb Rocking K is located at 8067 S Silver Oak Drive, Tucson, AZ 85747. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community and tour one of six fully furnished model homes. For more information, visit https://www.delwebb.com/homes/arizona/tucson/tucson/del-webb-at-rocking-k-211119.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

