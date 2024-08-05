Delcath Systems Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$13.741 million, or -$0.48 per share. This compares with -$7202 million, or -$0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1468.9% to $7.766 million from $0.495 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

