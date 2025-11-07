Delek US Holdings Aktie

Delek US Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DY2Y / ISIN: US24665A1034

07.11.2025 13:18:34

Delek US Holdings Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), Friday announced that the company turned to profit during the third quarter, mainly due to strong EOP contribution in the period.

The company reported a net income of $178 million, or $2.93 a share, compared with a net loss of $76.8 million, or $1.20 a share, last year.

On adjusted basis, net income totaled $434.2 million, or $7.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $93 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, anticipated earnings of $0.18 per share for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $759.6 million from $70.6 million in the prior year.

Net revenues declined to $2,887 million from $3,024.4 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $500 - $520 million, instead of previously estimated $480 to $520 million.

In the pre-market hours, DK is trading at $39.55, up 0.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Delek US Holdings Inc (New) Registered Shs 33,80 -1,74% Delek US Holdings Inc (New) Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

