Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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01.06.2026 20:30:00
Dell Technologies: Is It the Next Big Artificial Intelligence Stock?
Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) have been surging recently after the company posted strong quarterly earnings numbers, which featured plenty of growth due to artificial intelligence (AI). Dell is coming off a monstrous quarter that smashed expectations. And with AI-driven growth being responsible for the excitement, and potentially resulting in much more growth ahead, investors have been buying the stock up at a feverish pace.At a market cap of around $300 billion, Dell isn't a small company, but it's also not among the largest, either. There could be more room for it to rise if its results continue to be as strong as they were last quarter. Could Dell become the next big AI stock to own?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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