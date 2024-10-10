|
10.10.2024 13:01:09
Delta Air Lines Guides Q4 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provided earnings and total revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.60 to $1.85 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent from last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue growth of 4.10 percent to $14.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
