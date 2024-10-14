Denmark's H. Lundbeck To Buy Longboard Pharmaceuticals For $60/share Cash

(RTTNews) - Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKY.PK, HLUKF.PK) and Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH), announced Monday an agreement for Lundbeck to acquire Longboard $60 per share in cash in a deal valued at about $2.6 billion equity value and $2.5 billion net of cash, on a fully diluted basis.

The cash consideration represents a 77% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of shares of Longboard common stock as of September 30, 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lundbeck will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Longboard common stock. The board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the tender of at least a majority of the total number of Longboard outstanding voting shares, receipt of required regulatory clearances, and other customary conditions.

The acquisition of Longboard marks a strategic milestone for Lundbeck, enhancing and complementing its "Focused Innovator strategy" and advancing its goal of building a neuro-rare disease franchise.

Through the acquisition, Lundbeck gains access to Longboard's lead asset bexicaserin, a novel 5-HT2C agonist in development for the treatment of seizures associated with DEEs, including Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other rare epilepsies.

Bexicaserin is now being evaluated in a global phase III clinical program (the DEEp Program). It has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the U.S. FDA and is set to become a cornerstone of Lundbeck's new neuro-rare disease franchise.

The bexicaserin asset complements Lundbeck's mid- to late-stage pipeline and diversifies revenue growth following the expected launch in the fourth quarter of 2028 and with a global peak sales potential estimated by Lundbeck between $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

Lundbeck expects to fund the acquisition through existing cash resources and its existing bank financing facility. It expects to recognize integration costs in the amount of approximately $80 million, which predominantly will impact 2024 and will be adjusted for in Adjusted EBITDA. Lundbeck's financial guidance for 2024 is confirmed.