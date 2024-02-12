Desktop Health™ Announces Flexcera™ Base Ultra+ Dental Resin for Stronger, More Comfortable 3D Printed Dentures

Desktop Health — the trusted production-grade medical 3D printing brand of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) — today announced an even stronger formulation of its Flexcera resin for 3D printing gingiva, Flexcera Base Ultra+, which is used to fabricate full and partial removable dentures.

Desktop Health is launching Flexcera Base Ultra+ for 3D printing gingiva in five natural shades. In combination with Flexcera Smile Ultra+, which is used to 3D print teeth, dentists and dental labs can now 3D print full and partial removable dentures that are strong, comfortable, and deliver a lifelike aesthetic.

New Flexcera Base Ultra+ is 50% stronger than its predecessor2 with 70% greater resistance to deformation vs. ISO standards3. This improved flexural strength allows for the creation of thinner wall and socket designs, enhancing resistance to deformation for long-term durability, fit, and overall patient comfort. This powerhouse formulation better aligns with design expectations in the industry and also resists staining for confidence in long-term aesthetics.

"We are witnessing exponential growth in the adoption of these restorative solutions,” said Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health. "When paired with the Einstein and the Einstein Pro XL printing systems, which exhibit best-in-class speed and accuracy, Flexcera Base Ultra+ prints 26% faster3 than its predecessor to scale production without compromising quality.”

In testing, Einstein Pro XL produces 21 Flexcera Base Ultra+ denture arches in about 90 minutes3 and reduces post-processing time for a highly efficient workflow.

"New Flexcera Base Ultra+ demonstrates how we listen to customers and give them what they’re asking for, such as a firmer final product in an industry favorite shade,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "With more dental professionals than ever adopting a digital workflow and an aging population, the popular Flexcera family fits a growing need in the marketplace.”

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about Desktop Metal’s strategic integration and cost savings initiatives, expected restructuring charges, anticipated cost savings, long-term growth, market share, liquidity and profitability, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe,” "project,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "intend,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "plan,” "may,” "should,” "will,” "would,” "will be,” "will continue,” "will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no guarantee Desktop Metal will achieve the cost savings it expects. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

