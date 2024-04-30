Desktop Health™ Announces Flexcera™ Family Resins Validated for Asiga® 3D Printers, Increasing Global Access to Premium Digital Dental Applications

Desktop Health – the trusted production-grade medical 3D printing brand of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) – and Asiga, a leading dental 3D printing brand, have validated Flexcera Smile Ultra+, Flexcera Smile, and Flexcera Base for use on the Asiga 3D printing platform, expanding access to the innovative nanoceramic resin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430264785/en/

Desktop Health's popular Flexcera family of nanoceramic resins, which are FDA 510(k) cleared for 3D printed dental prosthetics, are now validated for Asiga-brand dental 3D printers such as the Max UV, Max 2, Ultra, and Pro 4K. (Photo: Business Wire)

Asiga can now offer the formulation to thousands of dental labs and practices that use its 3D printers in the United States, United Kingdom, European Economic Area, and Canada.

Flexcera Smile Ultra+ delivers lifelike beauty and strong, long-term performance. This proprietary dental resin has been growing since its 2021 launch, delivering 3D printed permanent and temporary restorations, including dentures, crowns, bridges, veneers and more. Flexcera Smile 3D printed denture teeth paired with Flexcera Base for denture bases surpasses the traditional gold standard denture acrylic material in both strength2 and beauty.

"We are extremely pleased by the exceptional performance of our Flexcera family of dental resins,” said Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health. "By expanding access to our world-class solutions, we're empowering dental laboratories and practices with groundbreaking innovations like Flexcera. Asiga, with its extensive high-quality customer network, takes accessibility in the industry to unprecedented heights."

Now validated for a wide range of Asiga dental 3D printers, Flexcera can be printed on both desktop and production models — such as the Max UV, Max 2, Ultra, and Pro 4K. This expansion of hardware systems delivers on the promise of making Flexcera more widely available on other premium, high-powered 385 nm wavelength 3D printers.

"Flexcera is an undeniable leader in the dental market for 3D printed nanoceramics, and we continue to make this popular choice available to other high-powered platforms. We are absolutely delighted to welcome Asiga customers into the Flexcera family,” said Ric Fulop, CEO of Desktop Metal. "Asiga has one of the largest installed bases of DLP® printers in both North America and Europe, and we look forward to more customers being able to enjoy the material.”

Desktop Health is committed to compliance, ensuring compatibility with third-party printers to deliver patients safe, personalized dental solutions. In development for nearly a year and passing a suite of ISO testing, Flexcera for Asiga ensures accuracy of prints, polymerized mechanical properties, and biocompatibility.

The first Flexcera family resins validated for Asiga systems are:

Flexcera Smile Ultra+, an FDA 510(k) cleared Class II material for permanent and temporary, 3D printable dental restorations

Flexcera Smile, an FDA 510(k) cleared Class II material for removable 3D printable denture teeth

Flexcera Base, an FDA 510(k) cleared Class II material for 3D printable full, removable denture bases

Flexcera for Asiga is now available for purchase in the United States, United Kingdom, European Economic Area, and Canada.

Learn more about Flexcera at TeamDM.com/Flexcera

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about Desktop Metal’s strategic integration and cost savings initiatives, expected restructuring charges, anticipated cost savings, long-term growth, market share, liquidity and profitability, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no guarantee Desktop Metal will achieve the cost savings it expects. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 Dental 3D Printing Market Report, MarketsandMarkets, © April 2024

2 Fracture resistance defined by Flexcera Base work of fracture (J/m2) vs. published work of fracture for Lucitone® Digital Print, Lucitone® 199 and Lucitone® HIPA by Dentsply Sirona. Results on file.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430264785/en/