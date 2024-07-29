Desktop Health® Announces Flexcera® Smile Ultra+ Dental Resin Validated for All-on-X Implant Provisionals

Desktop Health, the trusted production-grade medical 3D printing brand of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), has validated Flexcera® Smile Ultra+ resin, which is used to 3D print strong and lifelike teeth restorations, for use in dental implantology cases.

Flexcera Smile Ultra+ dental resin is an FDA (510)k cleared, MDR certified, and CE marked resin for 3D printed restoratives, such as crowns and bridges, and removables, such as dentures. Now this popular and versatile material is indicated for implant-supported denture provisionals, which is commonly referred to as an "All-on-X” prosthetic. The "X” is a patient-specific variable for how many implants are supporting the denture.

All-on-X provisionals are increasingly a popular same-day dentistry solution for implant specialists and dental laboratories as use of intraoral scanners and computer aided design in dentistry has grown, enabling rapid design and manufacturing. Available in six natural tooth shades and in two bottle sizes, Flexcera Smile Ultra+ has become a go-to product for provisionals as it prints quickly and accurately – giving patients a beautiful, functional smile as they heal for their final restoration.

A full set of Flexcera upper teeth arches costs a fraction of other handmade or milled solutions on the market. A single kilogram bottle of Flexcera Smile Ultra+ delivers up to 50 affordable All-on-X arches. This allows dental professionals to print multiple copies and personalize the patient shades, delivering next-level patient care.

Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is validated for 3D printing on the following dental printers:

Desktop Health® Einstein, Einstein Pro XL, EnvisionOne, and D4K

Asiga® Max UV, Max 2, Ultra, and Pro 4K

Carbon® M series dental 3D printers

Print time for a full set of Flexcera Smile Ultra+ arches is about 20-30 minutes depending on case requirements and printer used.

Flexcera Smiles a Popular All-on-X Solution

Dental labs and dentists say Flexcera provisionals satisfy an important need for patients.

"We print All-on-X provisionals with Flexcera Smile Ultra+ all day to meet the demand of our digital doctors,” said Frankie Acosta, Owner and Dental Technician, at AA Dental Design, in Murrieta, Calif., which specializes in All-on-X cases and caters only to the digital dentist. "Flexcera printed on Einstein is fast, accurate, is easy to finish – and looks great.”

Dr. Rami Jandali, a board certified Prosthodontist at Amazing Smiles in Southfield, Mich., is able to offer patients with missing or damaged teeth, who struggle with eating and smiling, a same-day service that allows them to walk out of his office with a full set of fully functioning teeth. "We are in the business of changing people’s lives," Dr. Jandali said. "Being able to offer chairside printing while the patient is still in the chair is very achievable with Desktop Health 3D printing workflows. For our practice, it’s game changing.”

Dr. Bruce Smoler of Smoler Smiles in Westland, Mich., also uses Flexcera resin 3D printed on an Einstein desktop printer every day to deliver same-day smiles to patients who require new teeth. "The patient experience is better,” Dr. Smoler said. "The turnaround time is vastly superior and the ability to know right away how a case will look is just remarkable. All of these factors have boosted our case acceptance rate by at least 50% in full arch cases and 20% in single unit crowns.”

