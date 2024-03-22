Desktop Health Launches ScanUp™ Digital Dentistry Adoption Subscription Program to Modernize Dental Practice Efficiency and Patient Care

Desktop Health – the trusted production-grade medical 3D printing brand of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) – today announced the launch of ScanUp, a new program for dentists designed to help simplify adoption of digital technologies to improve practice efficiency and patient care.

The ScanUp program has been in development through a beta rollout since November 2022 and already has hundreds of members, including several DSOs such as Western Dental and Smile Brands. Now, the program is being rolled out to the general dental marketplace. Members of the program receive an iTero Element Flex certified pre-owned (CPO) scanner from Desktop Health as part of a subscription program for lab services.

"ScanUp solves a real challenge for dentists struggling to adopt digital dentistry with a streamlined, easy-to-access solution,” said Lou Azzara, president of Desktop Health and Desktop Labs. "We are proud to launch the ScanUp program to support the digital dentistry journey of general practitioner and family dentists for improved practice efficiencies and enhanced patient experiences.”

"The iTero™ scanner can be an indispensable tool for efficiently transforming practices from analog to digital, helping doctors drive practice efficiencies, deliver exceptional patient outcomes and provide their patients with outstanding experiences,” said Matt Miller, vice president and general manager US, Align Technology. "We’re excited about the opportunity for Desktop Health to bring the benefits of the iTero Element Flex scanner to Desktop Lab's GP dentists across the U.S.”

ScanUp is a Simple and Complete Solution

ScanUp solves several challenges faced by clinicians looking to adopt digital dentistry.

About half of the dentists in the United States have not yet adopted intraoral scanning, the first step in the digital dentistry journey, because of perceived and real challenges1, such as the complexity of stitching together a digital workflow to deliver final restorations and other dental products.

Dentists can participate in the ScanUp ecosystem at any stage in their digital journey with an affordable subscription program that is paid for with routine lab services. The Desktop Health subscription provides an Align iTero Element™ Flex CPO intraoral scanner, which serves as the gateway to digital dentistry. In addition, the subscription includes certified training and education which doctors and practices can complete at their own pace.

Digital and analog lab services and support are also provided by ScanUp member labs, which are owned by or affiliated with Desktop Health. Member labs already serve more than 12,000 dentists nationwide through well-known community labs such as Dental Arts Laboratory in Peoria, Illinois; May Dental Arts in Fenton, Missouri; and Brewer Dental Lab in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

All ScanUp member labs are full-service digital + analog labs that are capable of 3D printing products such as Flexcera™ restorations and SmileGuard™ bite splints, along with other digital products. Flexcera and SmileGuard are materials developed and sold by Desktop Health, and they are qualified for 3D printing on Einstein family 3D printers, as well as Carbon 3D systems.

When dentists using intraoral scanners are ready to level up their digital dentistry practice, they can adopt 3D printing with Desktop Health Einstein™ printers, with digital design file support from ScanUp member labs. Or, they can design their own printable files with CAD/CAM design software through Align’s exocad™ ChairsideCAD platform.

Dental practices can join the ScanUp ecosystem at any stage of their journey, regardless of scanner model. ScanUp supports the entire journey with education, training and support.

To learn more, visit www.scanup.org.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about Desktop Metal’s strategic integration and cost savings initiatives, expected restructuring charges, anticipated cost savings, long-term growth, market share, liquidity and profitability, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe,” "project,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "intend,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "plan,” "may,” "should,” "will,” "would,” "will be,” "will continue,” "will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no guarantee Desktop Metal will achieve the cost savings it expects. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 The Journal of the American Dental Association, Volume 152, Issue 8, 2021, Pages 669-670.e2, ISSN 0002-8177, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.adaj.2021.05.018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240322006693/en/