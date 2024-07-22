Desktop Metal Announces Sale of First PureSinter™ Furnace to AmPd Labs

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced that Houston-based AmPd Labs has placed an order for the all-new PureSinter™ Furnace – a high-purity vacuum furnace that delivers premium debind-and-sinter performance at an affordable price.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722555538/en/

Leaders of Desktop Metal and AmPd Labs meet at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles to finalize the sale of the new PureSinter Furnace to support AmPd Labs’ fleet of DM metal 3D printers. Pictured from left to right are DM CEO Ric Fulop, DM Director of Strategic Accounts Derek Campbell, AmPd Labs Co-Founder and President Sean Harkins, AmPd Labs CEO Tim Neal, DM SVP of Metals and Future Markets Rick Lucas, and AmPd Labs Co-Founder and Managing Partner Brien Beach. (Photo: Business Wire)

A Desktop Metal customer since 2021, AmPd Labs offers a range of AM services across the entire product lifecycle – from design and prototyping to full-scale production. In addition to Desktop Metal’s laser-free binder jetting technology, AmPd Labs also offers DLP, SLS, and traditional manufacturing technologies for metal and polymer part production.

"We are thrilled to add the Pure Sinter Furnace to our fleet of Desktop Metal equipment,” said Sean Harkins, COO & Co-Founder of AmPd Labs. "Pure Sinter is a technological game changer that will enable us to rapidly meet high-volume customer production demands.”

"AmPd Labs is one of our standout Super Fleet customers with three or more of our laser-free metal printers, and we’re delighted to see them embrace our breakthrough new furnace technology,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "PureSinter is an exemplary demonstration of the innovation for which Desktop Metal and our engineers are known. We believe this furnace will revolutionize sinter-based AM and the traditional furnace industry.”

Launched in June at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles, the PureSinter furnace reinvents furnace design from the ground up to eliminate traditional furnace challenges with an all-new, patent-pending approach. PureSinter features hot walls that prevent contamination buildup and an airtight processing environment to ensure efficient waste exit and the highest levels of purity.

PureSinter is compatible with powder metal parts 3D printed with Additive Manufacturing, such as Bound Metal Deposition® (BMD) and Binder Jetting (BJT) processes, as well as traditional Metal Injection Molding (MIM) or Press and Sinter (PM) manufacturing methods.

For more information about the PureSinter Furnace, visit TeamDM.com/PureSinter.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe,” "project,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "intend,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "plan,” "may,” "should,” "will,” "would,” "will be,” "will continue,” "will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722555538/en/